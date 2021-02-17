Identiv’s (INVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

In related news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

