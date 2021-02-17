Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Down 6.6%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.10. 821,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 512,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

