IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 723,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IDEX stock traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,074. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.94. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

