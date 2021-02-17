IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.0821 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $46.44 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00855759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00027399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.65 or 0.04943459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016011 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

