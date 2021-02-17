IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $743.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.90 million to $747.05 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,298,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $538.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.33 and a 200 day moving average of $438.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $548.58.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

