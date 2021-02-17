Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 41.5% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.73 or 0.00039714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $23.05 million and $1.02 million worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,111,815 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

