Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,268.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,202.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

