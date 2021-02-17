iExec RLC Market Cap Tops $169.48 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00004043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $169.48 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

