IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $504.08

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.08 ($6.59) and traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.27). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 45,369 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 551.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 504.08. The stock has a market cap of £474.21 million and a P/E ratio of 32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25.

In related news, insider Paul Elliott Fineman sold 87,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £528,189.20 ($690,082.57). Also, insider John S. Charlton sold 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total value of £217,536 ($284,212.18). Insiders have sold 231,077 shares of company stock worth $139,951,331 in the last quarter.

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

