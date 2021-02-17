IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28.90 ($0.38). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 27.14 ($0.35), with a volume of 164,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £35.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.58.

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £437.85 ($572.05).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

