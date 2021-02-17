IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$41.00

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.25.

IGM stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.08. 223,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,017. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

