II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $778,600.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IIVI opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

