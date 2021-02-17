ImageCash (IMGC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,449.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $39,096.63 and approximately $15,449.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00060853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00313239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00083539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00085486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.89 or 0.00442758 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00176534 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,224,077 coins and its circulating supply is 5,105,077 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

