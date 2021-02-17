ImageCoin (IMG) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $262,326.23 and $137,078.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000650 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,913,153 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

