Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Down to $25.30

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $20.71. Immunic shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $427.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

