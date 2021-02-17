Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Gap Down to $25.30

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $20.71. Immunic shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 1,126 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $427.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.21.
Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.
