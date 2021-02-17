Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 18.6% Higher

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) traded up 18.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.18. 4,128,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,484,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 30.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Immunovant by 77.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

