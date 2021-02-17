Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Impinj by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Impinj by 14.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 88.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

