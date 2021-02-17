Impleum (IMPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Impleum has traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market cap of $23,727.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,176,916 coins and its circulating supply is 9,069,970 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.