Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.0506

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 91.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Incent has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00321033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00448999 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.57 or 0.85824377 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.