Incent Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 55.1% against the dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.