Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) Price Target Cut to $0.19

Inception Mining (OTC:IMII) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $0.25 to $0.19 in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Inception Mining Inc. (OTCQ: IMII) Ramping up Production After Disruption Due to the Pandemic and Hurricanes” and dated February 10, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

