Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ICD opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock valued at $367,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

