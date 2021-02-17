IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,984 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.