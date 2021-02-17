IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

