IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

