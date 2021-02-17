IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,231.26, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $84.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

