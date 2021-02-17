IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,119 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.61.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $274.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.99 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

