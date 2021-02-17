IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 4,827 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

