IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,174,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 410,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.