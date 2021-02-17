IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.