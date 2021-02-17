IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,806,000 after buying an additional 1,648,794 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 129,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.