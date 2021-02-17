IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 651.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 87,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 84,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

