IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,907 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

VCLT stock opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.18 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

