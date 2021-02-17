IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

