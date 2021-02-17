IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

