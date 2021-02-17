IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

