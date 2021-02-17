IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

