IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,606.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after acquiring an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $169.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.98. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.57.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

