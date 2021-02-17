IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,998 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,417,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

