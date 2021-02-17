IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2,005.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

