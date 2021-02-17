IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.32. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.