IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,315,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX opened at $257.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.