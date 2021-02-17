IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 148,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 171,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 67,139 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.