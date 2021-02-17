Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Down 8.9%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.81. 7,552,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 5,375,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $244.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

