Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 8.8%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.51. 1,773,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,334,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

IEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $401.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.88 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.