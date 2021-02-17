ING Groep Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,639% compared to the average volume of 330 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ING Groep by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ING Groep by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.