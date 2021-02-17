Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $8.76. Inhibikase Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 2,415 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.08.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

