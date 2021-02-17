Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $26.21. 1,300,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 777% from the average session volume of 148,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

