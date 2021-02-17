Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,748,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 356.8 days.

INGXF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 11,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGXF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.