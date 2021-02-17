Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. 685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,265. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $106.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

